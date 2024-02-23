Thompson finished with three points (1-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Thursday's 128-110 win over the Lakers.

Thompson only found the bottom of the basket once in the victory, a far cry from the hot hand he demonstrated prior to the All-Star break. He averaged 24.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in the last three games before the break qnd converted 50.9 percent of his shots. He'll try to right the ship in a back-to-back against the Hornets.