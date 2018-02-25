Warriors' Klay Thompson: Struggles with shot versus Thunder

Thompson scored 11 points (5-16 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 0-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Saturday's 112-80 win over the Thunder.

Thompson struggled mightily from downtown, making just one attempt from beyond the arc compared to 10 misfires. It was the first game since Jan. 27 that he failed to knock down multiple treys, but the rest of the roster picked up the slack and still came away with a comfortable win. Thompson's scoring numbers have been down of late, as he's reached the 20-point mark just once in the last eight games.