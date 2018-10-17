Warriors' Klay Thompson: Struggles yet again versus Thunder
Thompson totaled 14 points (5-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and four rebounds across 35 minutes in the Warriors' 108-100 win over the Thunder on Tuesday.
As was the case over four games versus the Thunder last season, Thompson couldn't get his shot going on anywhere near a consistent basis. The 28-year-old guard particularly struggled from three-point range and checked in a distant third in scoring on the night to fellow stars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. Despite the Opening Night clunker, Thompson once again projects as a key component of the Warriors' lethal offensive machine in the wake of averaging a career-best 22.3 points last season.
