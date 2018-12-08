Warriors' Klay Thompson: Stuffs stat line with 20 points

Thompson produced 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, six assists, five rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots across 35 minutes in Friday's 105-95 win over the Bucks.

Thompson matched teammate Steph Curry's four threes with four of his own, and his four steals helped vault his total into elite territory, leading all Warriors in fantasy point totals. While some predicted that Curry's return would adversely affect Thompson's totals, he's remained steady over the four games since his return.