Warriors' Klay Thompson: Stuffs stat line with 20 points
Thompson produced 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, six assists, five rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots across 35 minutes in Friday's 105-95 win over the Bucks.
Thompson matched teammate Steph Curry's four threes with four of his own, and his four steals helped vault his total into elite territory, leading all Warriors in fantasy point totals. While some predicted that Curry's return would adversely affect Thompson's totals, he's remained steady over the four games since his return.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Keeps rolling in Atlanta•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Another 20-plus point performance•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drops 23 points Thursday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Another stellar offensive effort•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Co-leads team in scoring Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 22 points Saturday•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...