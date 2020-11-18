Thompson is believed to have suffered a lower leg injury during a workout Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Charania notes that Thompson is undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury, but this is obviously a major concern for both the Warriors and Thompson, who missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL. The hope is that the injury is not overly serious, but more details should be available in the coming days.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: No restrictions on knee•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Should be ready for camp•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Will miss remainder of season•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Still unlikely to play this season•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: GM leaves door open for return•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Upbeat about recovery•