Thompson was diagnosed Thursday with a torn right Achilles' tendon, spelling an end to his 2020-21 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The setback is a devastating one for Thompson, who missed the entire 2019-20 campaign while recovering from the torn ACL in his left knee he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals. After he suffered another season-ending lower-leg injury in a workout Wednesday, however, Thompson is now unlikely to make his return to game action until December 2021, or potentially later. With Thompson expected to undergo another surgery and now out of the picture for 2020-21, more scoring responsibility will fall on the shoulders of Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, and getting No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman ready for NBA action as quickly as possible will also be a priority. Unless the Warriors add reinforcement on the wing during the offseason, the team will turn to the likes of Damion Lee, Jordan Poole and Juan Toscano-Anderson to fill most of Thompson's minutes.