Warriors' Klay Thompson: Suffers torn ACL

Thompson suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in Thursday's Game 6 NBA Finals loss to the Raptors, his agent Greg Lawrence tells Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Thompson look liked he tweaked his knee on a dunk attempt, but he did manage to knock down a pair of free throws prior to exiting the contest and not returning. Thompson will likely miss much, if not all, of the 2019-20 season as a result.