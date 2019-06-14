Warriors' Klay Thompson: Suffers torn ACL

Thompson suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in Thursday's Game 6 NBA Finals loss to the Raptors, his agent Greg Lawrence tells Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Thompson look liked he tweaked his knee on a dunk attempt, but he did manage to knock down a pair of free throws prior to exiting the contest and not returning. Thompson will likely miss much, if not all, of the 2019-20 season as a result.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...