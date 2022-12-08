Thompson finished with 22 points (8-25 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three blocks, three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes in Wednesday's 124-123 loss to the Jazz.

Thanks in large part to the absences of Stephen Curry (ankle) and Andrew Wiggins (groin), Thompson enjoyed more touches than usual on the offensive end, as his 25 field-goal attempts represented a new season high. Thompson's poor efficiency dimmed some of the luster of a strong all-around stat line, with the season-high three blocks representing a highlight. Fantasy managers shouldn't count on consistent production from Thompson in that category, however; he entered Wednesday's contest with just three blocks over his prior 11 appearances combined.