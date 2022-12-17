Thompson has been deemed probable for Sunday's game versus the Raptors due to right knee soreness.
Barring a setback, Thompson should play his usual role in the backcourt, likely starting alongside Jordan Poole and likely Donte DiVincenzo. However, he's seemingly set for an absence either Monday against the Knicks or Tuesday in Brooklyn in one of the team's back-to-back games.
