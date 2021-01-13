Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Monday that Thompson (Achilles) will be cleared to resume running in a pool next week, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Kerr also noted that "the worst" of Thompson's rehab process is behind him, with the 30-year-old now nearly two months removed from torn right Achilles' tendon he suffered in an offseason workout. While Kerr's comments about Thompson's post-surgery rehab are encouraging, the shooting guard still has a long road ahead of him in the recovery process, which will likely extend through training camp, if not the early portion of the 2021-22 season.