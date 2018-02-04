Play

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Tallies 16 in narrow loss

Thompson supplied 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five assists, one rebound and two steals across 36 minutes in Saturday's 115-108 loss to the Nuggets.

Thompson served in his typical complementary role, checking in third in scoring on the Warriors behind superstar teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. The 27-year-old enjoyed a third straight strong shooting night, and he's now drained 61.4 percent of his 44 attempts over that span. The young sharpshooter is undeniably prone to the occasional single-digit scoring tally, but he's often been able to at least partly make up for those downturns with the best rebounding numbers (4.1 per game) of his seven seasons.

