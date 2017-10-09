Warriors' Klay Thompson: Tallies 28 points in Sunday's exhibition

Thompson tallied 28 points (10-17 FG, 8-10 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists, two steals and two turnovers across 33 minutes during Sunday's preseason matchup against the Timberwolves at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai.

While Thompson may have been overshadowed by Stephen Curry's 40-point outburst, he still appeared to be in mid-season form himself, most impressively hitting 8-of-10 attempts from the three-point line. Now that we know Kevin Durant's presence doesn't dramatically affect Thompson's value, look for him to continue to be a solid source of both points and three-pointers during the upcoming campaign, as well as a stabilizer in the percentage categories as well.