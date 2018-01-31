Warriors' Klay Thompson: Team-high scoring total in loss
Thompson produced 27 points (12-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 129-99 loss to the Jazz.
Thompson's effort was the lone bright spot among the Warriors' Big Three, as Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant shot a combined 9-for-26, including 1-for-12 from three-point range. The 27-year-old Thompson's scoring total served as a team high and was a particularly welcome sight following his seven-point, 3-for-12 effort versus the Celtics last Saturday. The seven-year veteran has alternated strong shooting efforts with some rough offensive nights recently, as he's shot 54.5 percent or better on three occasions and under 30.0 percent in two other instances over the last six contests. Factoring in Tuesday's production, he finishes the month with averages of 19.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 34.9 minutes over 13 games.
