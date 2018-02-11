Warriors' Klay Thompson: Team-high scoring total in win
Thompson delivered 25 points (10-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt) and three rebounds across 34 minutes in Saturday's 122-105 win over the Spurs.
Thompson's scoring total led the Warriors on a night when Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant combined for just 27 points. The 27-year-old two-guard contributed 10 of his 25 points in a third quarter during which Golden State pulled away. After a late-January rough patch during which he posted single-digit point tallies in three of four games, Thompson has now rattled off six straight double-digit scoring efforts. He's flashed the hot hand during that stretch, shooting between 46.7 percent and 71.4 percent in five of those contests.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Quiet in blowout defeat•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Tallies 16 in narrow loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Puts up 20 points on Friday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Struggles continue with seven points against Celtics•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drains seven threes in Thursday's win•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...