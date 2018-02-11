Play

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Team-high scoring total in win

Thompson delivered 25 points (10-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt) and three rebounds across 34 minutes in Saturday's 122-105 win over the Spurs.

Thompson's scoring total led the Warriors on a night when Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant combined for just 27 points. The 27-year-old two-guard contributed 10 of his 25 points in a third quarter during which Golden State pulled away. After a late-January rough patch during which he posted single-digit point tallies in three of four games, Thompson has now rattled off six straight double-digit scoring efforts. He's flashed the hot hand during that stretch, shooting between 46.7 percent and 71.4 percent in five of those contests.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories