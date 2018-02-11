Warriors' Klay Thompson: Team-high scoring total in win

Thompson delivered 25 points (10-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt) and three rebounds across 34 minutes in Saturday's 122-105 win over the Spurs.

Thompson's scoring total led the Warriors on a night when Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant combined for just 27 points. The 27-year-old two-guard contributed 10 of his 25 points in a third quarter during which Golden State pulled away. After a late-January rough patch during which he posted single-digit point tallies in three of four games, Thompson has now rattled off six straight double-digit scoring efforts. He's flashed the hot hand during that stretch, shooting between 46.7 percent and 71.4 percent in five of those contests.