Warriors' Klay Thompson: Team-leading scoring total in loss
Thompson turned in 28 points (10-22 FG, 4-15 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block across 36 minutes in the Warriors' 115-111 loss to the Suns on Sunday.
Thompson couldn't find much success with his signature three-point shot, so he did the majority of his damage with a 6-for-7 performance from in front of the arc. The veteran two-guard's scoring total led the Warriors on the night, and it served as Thompson's fourth tally of greater than 25 points in the last five contests. A scoring surge during the latter portion of the season now has Thompson's season average at a career-best 22.4 points, and he's also established a new high-water mark in shot attempts (18.4). The eight-year pro will look to correct his issues from behind the arc against the Rockets on Wednesday night.
