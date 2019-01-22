Warriors' Klay Thompson: Ties NBA record in win
Thompson registered a game-high 44 points (17-20 FG, 10-11 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 27 minutes Monday in the Warriors' 130-111 win over the Lakers.
The 17-for-20 mark from the field would have been remarkable even for a low-post player, but the fact Thompson did most of his damage from behind the arc makes the performance all the more impressive. He was red hot from the start, knocking down his first 10 three-point tries to tie an NBA record. Thompson's marksmanship didn't meet his usual high standard over the first three months of the season, but he's found his stroke in January, drilling 50.6 percent of his triples on 9.2 attempts per game while converting at a 56.5 percent clip from the field.
