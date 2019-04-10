Warriors' Klay Thompson: To play in finale
Thompson (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against Memphis, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Thompson, who missed Tuesday's tilt with New Orleans due to right knee soreness, will play in Wednesday's season finale against Memphis. Tuesday's absence likely was more geared towards getting the star guard rest before Golden State's first round playoff matchup. Considering the situation, there's a good shot that Thompson will be given a smaller workload than normal Wednesday.
