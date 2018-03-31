Warriors' Klay Thompson: To return Saturday

Thompson (thumb) will make his return Saturday against the Kings, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson has missed the past eight games due to a broken right thumb, but hasn't been affected by it during recent shootarounds and practices, so he'll test it out during game action. He'll presumably return to the starting lineup, which would push Patrick McCaw back to the pine. Over his past four appearances, Thompson has averaged 19.3 points, 4.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 37.5 minutes.