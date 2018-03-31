Warriors' Klay Thompson: To return Saturday
Thompson (thumb) will make his return Saturday against the Kings, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
Thompson has missed the past eight games due to a broken right thumb, but hasn't been affected by it during recent shootarounds and practices, so he'll test it out during game action. He'll presumably return to the starting lineup, which would push Patrick McCaw back to the pine. Over his past four appearances, Thompson has averaged 19.3 points, 4.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 37.5 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Officially probable Saturday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: 'Good chance' of playing Saturday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Could return Saturday or Sunday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Out again Thursday vs. Bucks•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Resumes shooting, still out Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Out at least a few more games•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...