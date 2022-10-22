Coach Steve Kerr is expected to bump up Thompson's minute restriction a little for Friday's matchup with the Nuggets, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

No surprise here, as Kerr has previously mentioned that he planned to gradually increase Thompson's minutes as the season gets going. He played just 20 minutes in Tuesday's season opening win over the Lakers, so expect him to see a slight increase from that workload. The 32-year-old recorded 18 points, two rebounds and three assists in his season debut.