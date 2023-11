Thomson was ejected from Tuesday's game versus the Timberwolves with 10:17 remaining in the first quarter, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Thompson was ejected alongside Jaden McDaniels for an altercation between the two that also saw Draymond Green receive a Flagrant 2 foul. Moses Moody, Gary Payton and Brandin Poziemski are all candidates to receive extended minutes in Thompson's absence.