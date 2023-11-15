Thomson was ejected from Tuesday's game versus the Timberwolves with 10:17 remaining in the first quarter for fighting with Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Thompson missed his only field-goal attempt and didn't record any statistics before being ejected.

Thompson and McDaniels were both assessed two technicals apiece and tossed from the contest after tussling with one another when they got tied up in transition following a long rebound. Multiple players rushed over to the two, with Draymond Green also drawing a Flagrant 2 foul and getting ejected from the contest for putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock. The NBA will presumably review the incident prior to the Warriors' next game Thursday against the Thunder and potentially dole out further punishment, but Green is likelier than Thompson to face a suspension.