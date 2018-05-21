Warriors' Klay Thompson: Totals 13 points in Game 3 win

Thompson generated 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, one rebound, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Golden State's 126-85 win over the Rockets in Game 3 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Sunday.

With Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant combining for 60 points on 42 shot attempts, Thompson played a decidedly complementary role Sunday. However, he was mostly efficient with the opportunity, moving past Rick Barry for second place on the franchise's career postseason scoring list with 1,786 points in the process. Thompson had slumped to a playoff-low eight points in Game 2, so Sunday's tally was a step in the right direction. He'll look to continue surging when the Warriors go for a 3-1 series lead in Tuesday's Game 4.