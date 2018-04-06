Warriors' Klay Thompson: Totals 16 points on 16 shots

Thompson registered 16 points (6-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes during a 126-106 loss to the Pacers on Thursday.

Thompson had his least productive offensive game since he returned from injury in the loss. The four three-pointers made did match his highest total in the last month, though. Thompson's seven rebounds were unusual, as it marked his highest total since all the way back to Dec. 18.