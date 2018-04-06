Warriors' Klay Thompson: Totals 16 points on 16 shots
Thompson registered 16 points (6-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes during a 126-106 loss to the Pacers on Thursday.
Thompson had his least productive offensive game since he returned from injury in the loss. The four three-pointers made did match his highest total in the last month, though. Thompson's seven rebounds were unusual, as it marked his highest total since all the way back to Dec. 18.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 20 points in Tuesday's victory•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Will be available vs. OKC•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 23 points in back-to-back set•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Active against Suns•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Probable Sunday vs. Suns•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...