Warriors' Klay Thompson: Totals 31 points in overtime loss
Thompson supplied 31 points (13-31 FG, 5-16 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 45 minutes in the Warriors' 121-116 overtime loss to the Clippers on Monday.
Thompson paced the Warriors in shot attempts and generated a season-high figure in that category overall while picking up a lot of the offensive slack in the absence of Stephen Curry (groin). The 28-year-old wasn't exactly efficient overall, but the sheer volume of attempts still helped him produce his second-highest scoring total of the campaign. Thompson should continue exhibiting an elevated usage rate while Curry remains sidelined, and he's now eclipsed the 20-point park in each of his five November games.
