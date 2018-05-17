Warriors' Klay Thompson: Trouble with shot in Game 2 loss
Thompson totaled just eight points (3-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Golden State's 127-105 loss to the Rockets in Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series.
Thompson endured a ragged shooting night, but as bad as his 27.3 percent tally from the field was, it wasn't even his worst of the postseason. The 28-year-old had managed a 20.0 percent success rate in Game 2 of the semifinal round against the Pelicans, although he'd managed to just hit double digits in that contest and finished with 10 points. Therefore, Wednesday's point total was a postseason-low figure, and one that Thompson will try to drastically improve when the Warriors attempt to take a 2-1 series lead in Sunday's Game 3.
