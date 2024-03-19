Thompson closed with 18 points (6-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 119-112 loss to the Knicks.

Thompson's perimeter game was on point during Monday's loss. The sharpshooter has drilled five-three pointers in four of his last six games, resulting in a six-game average of 20.8 points. That figure is over three points higher than his seasonal average of 17.2 points. The veteran is struggling with a 38.5 percent three-point conversion rate this season, matching a career low.