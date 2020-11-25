Thompson underwent surgery Wednesday to repair his torn Achilles, and he's expected to make a full recovery, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

About a week after suffering the injury, Thompson has undergone successful surgery. Thompson is unlikely to make his return to game action until December 2021, or potentially later. With the 30-year-old out of the picture again this season, there will be a lot of pressure on Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre to play strongly on the wing.