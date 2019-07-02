Warriors' Klay Thompson: Undergoes surgery for ACL
Thompson (knee) underwent surgery Tuesday to repair his torn ACL, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Thompson agreed to a five-year, $190 million contract with the Warriors at the start of free agency. There's hope he'll be able to make a return in February or March of 2020. In the meantime, D'Angelo Russell figures to take over many of Thompson's shots.
