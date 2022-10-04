Warriors head coach Steve Nash said Tuesday that he doubts Thompson (rest) will scrimmage Thursday, which would rule him out for Sunday's preseason game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Thompson didn't play in either of the team's preseason games in Japan, and it appears he'll remain sidelined for Sunday's contest out of an abundance of caution. The veteran sharpshooter returned from a two-year absence last season and appeared in 54 games, including the Warriors championship run. His lack of participation in preseason shouldn't be overly concerning to fantasy managers, but it may be a sign that Golden State plans to give Thompson plenty of days off during the regular season to ensure he's as healthy as he can be for the stretch run.