Warriors' Klay Thompson: Unlikely to play this year
Coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday that Thompson (knee) is unlikely to play this season, Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Thompson has already been ruled out through the All-Star break, and the circumstances surrounding his recovery and the success the Warriors would be having this year would have had to align perfectly for there to be a legitimate reason for him to return before season's end. That is still possible, and while unlikely, the Warriors have not gone ahead and officially ruled Thompson out for the entire season. The team will surely provide update's on Thompson's rehab throughout the season and have a better idea on what his timetable is much later in the year.
