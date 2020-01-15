Warriors' Klay Thompson: Upbeat about recovery

Thompson admitted Tuesday that while his rehab from a torn ACL in his left knee is "going great," he's uncertain if he'll be available to play at any point this season, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. "I haven't stopped working since the third day after Game 6 of the 2019 Finals," Thompson said, in reference to the time he underwent surgery last June. "You might not see me a lot, but I'm working. I don't know what's going to come this season, I would love to get out there."

When Thompson last met with the media in September, he left the door open to return after the All-Star break, but coach Steve Kerr then suggested a month later that the 29-year-old was unlikely to suit up in 2019-20. In the months that have followed, Thompson has seemingly come around to Kerr's line of thinking, and the Warriors' placement at the bottom of the Western Conference standings probably doesn't help the shooting guard's chances of making it back before the regular season wraps in mid-April. The Warriors plan to re-evaluate Thompson around the All-Star break, but that's likely just to make sure his rehab is continuing to go smoothly rather than a means of identifying a potential target date for his return.