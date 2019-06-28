Warriors' Klay Thompson: Warriors planning max offer

The Warriors are planning to offer Thompson a five-year, $190 maximum contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Unsurprisingly, the Warriors are eager to get a deal with Thompson done and will not waver off of the max despite Thompson's ACL tear. He's coming off his fifth straight season of averaging at least 20.0 points and three three-pointers per game, and he has shot over 40 percent from beyond the arc every season of his career. He is expected to return to the floor around February or March of 2020.