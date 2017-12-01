Warriors' Klay Thompson: Will be available Friday
Thompson (ankle) is listed as available for Friday's game against the Magic.
Thompson was a surprise addition to the injury report for Friday, but it doesn't look like his sprained ankle is anything too serious, as he's expected to play without any limitations Friday. Look for Thompson to be a full go in Orlando.
