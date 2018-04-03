Warriors' Klay Thompson: Will be available vs. OKC

Thompson (thumb) will be available for Tuesday's matchup with the Thunder.

Thompson was listed on the injury report as of Monday, but there was never really much of a chance that he'd miss Tuesday's contest. The 28-year-old has played in each of the last two games since returning from a thumb injury, logging 32 and 33 minutes, respectively.

