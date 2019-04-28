Warriors' Klay Thompson: Will be game-time call
Thompson (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's Game 1 against Houston, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Thompson injured his ankle during the Warriors' Game 6 win over the Clippers on Friday, and while an MRI returned clean, he's still dealing with some soreness and discomfort. Look for a more definitive update within the next few hours, though it wouldn't be a surprise if the Warriors take the decision down to the final minutes.
