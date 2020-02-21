Warriors' Klay Thompson: Will miss remainder of season

Thompson (knee) will officially miss the remainder of the season while recovering from a torn left ACL, Marc Stein of The New York Times reports.

Thompson had recently been deemed unlikely to return this season by coach Steve Kerr, but the 30-year-old's permanent shutdown is now official. The shooting guard has reportedly made good progress in his recovery from the injury suffered in last year's NBA FInals, but with the Warriors holding the worst record in the league, there's no reason for the team to rush him back in what has become an irredeemable season. Thompson should be ready in plenty of time for the start of the 2020-21 campaign, and he could even be available for competitive action in June, when he'll be a candidate for a spot on United States' 12-man roster for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.