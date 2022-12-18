Thompson (knee) is available for Sunday's matchup against Toronto.

Thompson and Draymond Green (quad) were both listed as probable, but they're both in Sunday's starting lineup. The sharpshooter struggled mightily last time out, scoring 12 points on 4-of-17 shooting, but he'll likely get plenty of opportunities to snap out of his slump while Stephen Curry (shoulder) is sidelined.

