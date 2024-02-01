Thompson (illness) was a full participant at Thursday's practice and he'll be available for Friday's game in Memphis, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Thompson sat out Tuesday's game due to an illness, but he's since recovered and should be slated for his usual workload Friday night. His return will likely send Brandin Podziemski back to the second unit, and there will be fewer minutes available for Cory Joseph.
