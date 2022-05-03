Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Thompson (knee) is "fine" and will play in Tuesday's Game 2 against the Grizzlies, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Kerr said Thompson "banged his knee" during Sunday's Game 1 victory, but as expected, the sharpshooter will be available after being listed as probable. Thompson struggled with his shot in Game 1, but across six playoff games so far, he's averaged 21.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals.
