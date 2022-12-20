Thompson (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

As expected, Thompson will suit up for a third straight game despite being tabbed as probable due to left knee soreness. Over his last two appearances, he's posting 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 35.0 minutes. While Thompson is available Tuesday, expect him to sit out the second half of Golden State's back-to-back set Wednesday, which has been the case all season.