Warriors' Klay Thompson: Will return for Game 4

Thompson (hamstring) will return for Friday's Game 4 against Toronto, Yahoo Sports reports.

The Warriors took Thompson's status down to the wire heading into Game 3, but the sharpshooter was ultimately held out after tweaking his hamstring in Game 2. The hope is that Thompson, who dressed for Game 3, will make significant progress over the next two days, but with only one day off between Games 3 and 4, he'll likely still be at less than 100 percent. "The whole point was to not risk a bigger injury that would keep him out of the rest of the series," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of the decision to hold Thompson out Wednesday. "The good thing is Klay has done well the last two days, now he has a couple more days to heal, and hopefully he'll be out there [for Game 4] on Friday."