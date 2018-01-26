Warriors' Klay Thompson: Will start Thursday
Thompson (glute) will start Thursday against the Timberwolves, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Thompson was listed as probable, however is good to go for Thursday's game. He's averaging 34.3 minutes per game, which is where he'll likely end up Thursday.
