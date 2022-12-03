Thompson is out for Saturday's game against the Rockets due to right Achilles tendon management.
Thompson is still sitting on the second legs of back-to-backs Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo should see extended minutes in his absence. Thompson will likely be good to go for Monday's game against Indiana.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Excels with 26/6/5 line•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Efficient scoring Sunday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Hits six threes in win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Resting Monday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Makes 10 triples in win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Not expected to rest Sunday•