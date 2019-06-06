Warriors' Klay Thompson: Won't play in Game 3

Thompson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 3, Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN.com reports.

Despite being listed as active, Thompson won't play Wednesday. Although it's unclear who will take Thompson's place in the starting lineup, Quinn Cook and Shaun Livingston appear to be the most viable candidates. Until a more specific timeline is given for Thompson's return, expect the star shooting guard to be a game-time decision for Game 4 on Friday.