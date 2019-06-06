Warriors' Klay Thompson: Won't play in Game 3
Thompson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 3, Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN.com reports.
Despite being listed as active, Thompson won't play Wednesday. Although it's unclear who will take Thompson's place in the starting lineup, Quinn Cook and Shaun Livingston appear to be the most viable candidates. Until a more specific timeline is given for Thompson's return, expect the star shooting guard to be a game-time decision for Game 4 on Friday.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Listed as active•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Could be game-time call•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Remains questionable for Game 3•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Questionable for Game 3•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Confident he will play Wednesday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...