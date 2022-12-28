Thompson (knee) is out for Wednesday's matchup with the Jazz, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Thompson will sit out the second night of a back-to-back set, opening up more playing time on the wing for the likes of Ty Jerome and Moses Moody while leaving Jordan Poole secure as the Warriors' go-to scoring option out of the backcourt. The five-time All-Star turned in a strong outing in the front end of the back-to-back, scoring 29 points (10-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and adding five rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot across 39 minutes in a 110-105 win over Charlotte on Tuesday.