Thompson (injury management) will not take the floor Wednesday versus the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Thompson is expected to sit one of the games of back-to-backs all season, so it was predictable that a rest night was coming Wednesday. Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo should pick up a lot of Thompson's available minutes in this one. Thompson should be back on the floor Friday in Philadelphia.
