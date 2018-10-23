Warriors' Klay Thompson: Won't return after suffering ankle sprain

Thompson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Suns due to a mild left ankle sprain.

Thompson suffered the injury sometime during the second half and the Warriors will keep him on the bench for the rest of the contest. His availability moving forward will likely depend on how his ankle feels in the coming days. Thompson figures to be a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt against Washington.

