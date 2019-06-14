Warriors' Klay Thompson: Won't return for fourth quarter
Thompson (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's Game 6 against the Raptors, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
The nature of the injury has yet to be revealed, but it's evidently significant enough to keep Thompson out of a must-win game for the Warriors. Shaun Livingston and Quinn Cook started the fourth quarter and may be asked to pick up the slack with Thompson out of the mix.
