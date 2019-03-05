Warriors' Klay Thompson: Won't return vs. Boston
Thomspon (knee) won't play Tuesday against the Celtics, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
After missing Tuesday morning's shootaround, it's unsurprising that Thompson is in line to miss his second straight contest. It's unclear as to when he could return to the starting lineup at this point, but he'll be considered day-to-day until further notice. Andre Iguodala (undisclosed) and Alfonzo McKinnie (hip) should pick up the majority of Thompson's minutes, assuming they're cleared to play.
