Warriors' Klay Thompson: Won't return with hamstring injury
Thompson left Sunday's Game 2 against the Raptors with left hamstring tightness and will not return.
Thompson came down awkwardly after a jump shot and attempted to play through it, but ultimately he couldn't tolerate it enough to stay on the floor. The Warriors should have a better idea as to how long Thompson will be out for either shortly after Sunday's contest or Monday morning. In his absence, Quinn Cook will likely get more minutes in the backcourt.
